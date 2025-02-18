Skip to Content
Triathalon – “RIP”

6:11 PM EST on February 18, 2025

For their fifth album, New York trio Triathalon imagined what they'd like played at their funerals, thusly spawning Funeral Music, announced today. Its lead single "RIP" is great, euphoric shoegaze, and I'd like it played at my funeral, too.

“The aim for ‘RIP’ was to kick start feelings on what it felt like to listen to a late 90s rock song for the first time as a kid in your parents car in the backseat and asking to hear it louder," Adam Intrator explains, naming Pixies, Deftones, and Nirvana as specific influences. "‘RIP’ has a double meaning; it’s about both dying and being reborn.”

Its music video is directed by Haoyan of America, and it's splendidly dark and weird. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "My Love"
02 "Chevy"
03 "Down"
04 "RIP"
05 "Clover"
06 "Funeral Music"
07 "Last Night"
08 "See You Smile"
09 "Melt"
10 "Way Out"
11 "Salt"
12 "Jordan"
13 "Wall"
14 "Your Eyes"
15 "Eulogy"

Funeral Music is out 5/16 via Lex Records. Pre-order it here.

Ellie Fallon

