BIG|BRAVE – “innominate Nº ii”

6:28 PM EST on February 18, 2025

Last year, BIG|BRAVE released A Chaos Of Flowers, which found inspiration in poet Emily Dickinson. Today, they've announced its follow-up OST, and it's a score for a film that doesn't exist.

“Although this record could stand on its own, we envisioned it being paired with moving images, which introduced a fresh and exciting way of working,” guitarist Mathieu Ball says. During the process, Ball used piano strings to create a new instrument.

“The strings Mathieu used for his instrument came from a discarded piano thatch that had been laying around in the hallway of my tattoo studio for ages," guitarist/vocalist Robin Wattie explains. "It took a lot of work to get the strings off but then he made the instrument in only a few days. It blew my mind.”

Along with the usual band lineup of Ball, Wattie, and drummer/percussionist Tasy Hudson, the LP also features Seth Manchester and MJ Guider's Melissa Guion. The lead single "innominate Nº ii" is a sprawling meditation, unfurling with unease. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "innominate Nº i"
02 "innominate Nº ii"
03 "innominate Nº iii"
04 "innominate Nº iv"
05 "innominate Nº v"
06 "innominate Nº vi"
07 "innominate Nº vii"
08 "innominate Nº viii"

OST is out 4/25 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

