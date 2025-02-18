Skip to Content
Nazar – “Anticipate”

6:43 PM EST on February 18, 2025

In 2020, Nazar unveiled his debut LP Guerrilla around the time the pandemic began. Since then, he caught COVID and became seriously ill when the latent tuberculosis he developed while living in Angola resurfaced. Now, after confronting mortality, he's back with Demilitarize, whose lead single "Anticipate" is out today.

"With the album being introspective, I didn't seek to capture sounds from real places to enhance it’s universe like on Guerilla," the electronic artist explains. "I wanted to make it almost metaphysical like creating sci-fi, with classic cyberpunk anime Ghost In The Shell being a core inspiration."

Dive into the glitchy, restless "Anticipate" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Core"
02 "Anticipate"
03 "War Game"
04 "Mantra"
05 "Unlearn"
06 "Disarm"
07 "Open"
08 "Safe"
09 "Heal"
10 "DMZ"

Demilitarize is out 4/25 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.

