Former Chromatics Members Share New Songs For Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Soundtrack

In 2021, the Chromatics broke up. The members went on to release solo music, and three out of the four have reunited to make music for the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage soundtrack.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a video game centering on four teenage girls in a punk band, and the 18-track accompanying album is full of different genres. "This project has been years in the making, and I am so happy that the world can finally hear some of the music we created for the soundtrack," Ruth Radelet wrote on Instagram. "It was a pleasure to reunite with [Adam Miller] and [Nat Walker] to write these original songs, inspired by the game’s characters and their stories. Thank you [Don't Nod] for being so kind and gracious throughout the process, and for giving us so much creative freedom!"

Radelet, Miller, and Walker perform together on "Dreamers," "The Wild Unknown," and "A Place Like Home," while the rest of the LP has tunes from electropop duo Milk & Bone as well as alt-country crew Nora Kelly Band. The first ten tracks are available now, with eight more releasing April 15 alongside the second part of the video game. Stream it below.