Motorbike – “Currency”

Motorbike have started up their engine. The Cincinnati punks unleashed their self-titled debut back in 2023, and today they're announcing its follow-up Kick It Off. The lead single "Currency" is out now, and it's an invigorating, fed-up outburst.

"It came about when I was in Wales contemplating trouble and strife in Ohio," Jamie Morrison told Paperface Zine about the anthem. "Jerry, Dylan and I initially fleshed out the bones and when we played as a full band Dakota leaned into having a chorus really act as such. It’s about being at your wits' end. This record sounds fuller and more like a group effort."

Check it out below.

<a href="https://motorbikernr.bandcamp.com/album/kick-it-over">Kick It Over by Motorbike</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Scrap Heap"

02 "Currency"

03 "Cold Sweat"

04 "Afraid Of Guns"

05 "Western Front"

06 "Gears Never Dry"

07 "Quite Nice"

08 "Nie Wrócimy"

09 "Jungle Land"

10 "What Have I Done"

Kick It Over is out 3/21 via Feel It. Pre-order it here.