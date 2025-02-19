Motorbike – “Currency”

Motorbike have started up their engine. The Cincinnati punks unleashed their self-titled debut back in 2023, and today they're announcing its follow-up Kick It Off. The lead single "Currency" is out now, and it's an invigorating, fed-up outburst.
"It came about when I was in Wales contemplating trouble and strife in Ohio," Jamie Morrison told Paperface Zine about the anthem. "Jerry, Dylan and I initially fleshed out the bones and when we played as a full band Dakota leaned into having a chorus really act as such. It’s about being at your wits' end. This record sounds fuller and more like a group effort."
TRACKLIST:
01 "Scrap Heap"
02 "Currency"
03 "Cold Sweat"
04 "Afraid Of Guns"
05 "Western Front"
06 "Gears Never Dry"
07 "Quite Nice"
08 "Nie Wrócimy"
09 "Jungle Land"
10 "What Have I Done"
Kick It Over is out 3/21 via Feel It. Pre-order it here.