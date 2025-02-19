Terraplana – “Hear A Whisper” (Feat. Winter)

On Friday (Feb. 14), Winter released Water Season, her collaborative EP with Philly's Hooky. Today, the indie artist is guesting on the intriguing new Terraplana single "Hear A Whisper."

"Hear A Whisper" follows the Brazilian shoegaze band's immersive tune "Charlie," and it's just as sweeping and fuzzy, especially with Winter's contrasting vocals chanting ominous incantations: "Into nothing/ Watch your breath/ Follow slowly into all the things you said." Listen below.

Natural is out 3/11 on Balaclava Records.