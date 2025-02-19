Skip to Content
Terraplana – “Hear A Whisper” (Feat. Winter)

8:48 PM EST on February 18, 2025

On Friday (Feb. 14), Winter released Water Season, her collaborative EP with Philly's Hooky. Today, the indie artist is guesting on the intriguing new Terraplana single "Hear A Whisper."

"Hear A Whisper" follows the Brazilian shoegaze band's immersive tune "Charlie," and it's just as sweeping and fuzzy, especially with Winter's contrasting vocals chanting ominous incantations: "Into nothing/ Watch your breath/ Follow slowly into all the things you said." Listen below.

Natural is out 3/11 on Balaclava Records.

