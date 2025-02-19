Avalon Emerson – “Don’t Be Seen With Me” (Oppenheimer Analysis Cover)

In the early '80s, Oppenheimer Analysis released New Mexico as a cassette and it quickly became a collectible as the duo became synth pioneers. Since then, the album has had a few rereleases, including one in 2015 following the death of the band's Martin Lloyd. Today, Avalon Emerson is sharing her appreciation for Oppenheimer Analysis with a cover of the LP opener "Don’t Be Seen With Me."

It's the first of her new singles series, Perpetual Emotion Machine. “These songs were created for my DJ sets. Whether they’re entirely original, edits to recontextualize old favorites, instrumental, or feature me singing, they are all part of my perpetual emotion machine," she explains. "And the machine steams on.”

Listen below.

<a href="https://avalonemerson.bandcamp.com/track/dont-be-seen-with-me">Don't Be Seen With Me by Avalon Emerson</a>

TOUR DATES:

02/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One #

02/28 - Berlin, Germany @ Panorama Bar #

03/02 - Paris, France @ La Gaîté Lyrique #

03/07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Club Raum #

03/08-09 - Brussels, Belgium @ Horst Club #

03/21 - Tokyo, Japan @ Vent

03/22 - Osaka, Japan @ Circus Osaka

03/28 - Lisbon, Portugal @ LuxFrágil #

03/29 - London, England @ HERE at Outernet #

04/17 - Santiago, Chile @ Paraiso Party @ Onium

04/18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Rave3000 @ Club de Pescadores

04/20 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Gop Tun Festival

05/03 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center #

05/16 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall #

05/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Gingerbread Warehouse #

05/24 - London, England @ Gala Festival

05/25 - Detroit, MI @ Movement Music Festival

06/08 - Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival

07/19 - Barcelona, Spain @ Soundit Festival

08/01 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ 0 Days Festival

08/03 - Amstelveen, Netherlands @ Dekmantel Festival

08/09 - Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

# Avalon Emerson presents 9000 Dreams