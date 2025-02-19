Skip to Content
Shannon Lay, Rob Shelton, Carly Bond, & Paul Spring – “Friendship”

9:38 PM EST on February 18, 2025

Last week, Shannon Lay guested on the lovely Sean Solomon ballad "Car Crash." Now, the Sub Pop artist is joining forces with Rob Shelton, Carly Bond, and Paul Spring for the gentle ditty "Friendship."

"Friendship" is, as per Bandcamp, "an ode to friendship, written and recorded by a tight crew of musicians in Los Angeles." It's inspired by a cross stitch made by Carly Bond's great grandmother, which serves as the song's artwork. The needlework spells, "Fame is the scentless sunflower with gaudy crown of gold. Friendship is the breathing rose with sweets in every fold," which are lines from a poem by Oliver Wendell Holmes and make for moving lyrics. Listen below.

