evilgiane & Harto Falión – “Un Love Able”

9:57 PM EST on February 18, 2025

In a few months, evilgiane will be performing alongside Oneohtrix Point Never, Nala Sinephro, Two Shell, and more at the inaugural C2C NYC Festival. The Surf Gang founder is getting ready by announcing a new album titled The Hurtless with fellow rapper Harto Falion.

The lead single "Un Love Able" is out now. Last year, evilgiane kept things interesting by teaming up with Maxo Kream, Nourished By Time, Slimesito, and more. Hear his collaboration with Harto Falion below.

The Hurtless is out 3/7 via Surf Gang. Pre-order it here.

