Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Osheaga Festival Announces 2025 Lineup

9:35 AM EST on February 19, 2025

Osheaga Festival is headed back to Montréal this August, and they've announced their 2025 lineup today. The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, and Olivia Rodrigo will headline Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively.

Some other bold-font artists on the Osheaga poster this year include Glass Animals, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Lucy Dacus, Gracie Abrams, the Chainsmokers, Shaboozey, Cage The Elephant, Jamie XX, Royel Otis, and The Beaches. Also throughout the weekend are Finneas, TV On The Radio, Future Islands, Whitney, the Dare, Debby Friday, and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 21, and you can sign up for pre-sale access here. See the lineup below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Foxing Play Farewell Show In St. Louis

December 7, 2025
News

Kurt Vile & Stephen Malkmus Cover Oblivians’ “Feel Real Good”

December 7, 2025
News

KISS Honored By Donald Trump, Gene Simmons Blames “Bad Decisions” For Ace Frehley’s Death

December 7, 2025
News

White House Posts Second Sabrina Carpenter Edit Promoting ICE After She Gets First One Blocked

December 7, 2025
News

Ariana Grande Would Very Much Like To Be Excluded From 6-7 Narrative

December 7, 2025
News

Dijon Makes SNL Debut With Huge Band Including Justin Vernon, Nick Hakim, & Amber Coffman

December 7, 2025