Osheaga Festival Announces 2025 Lineup

Osheaga Festival is headed back to Montréal this August, and they've announced their 2025 lineup today. The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, and Olivia Rodrigo will headline Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively.

Some other bold-font artists on the Osheaga poster this year include Glass Animals, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Lucy Dacus, Gracie Abrams, the Chainsmokers, Shaboozey, Cage The Elephant, Jamie XX, Royel Otis, and The Beaches. Also throughout the weekend are Finneas, TV On The Radio, Future Islands, Whitney, the Dare, Debby Friday, and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 21, and you can sign up for pre-sale access here. See the lineup below.