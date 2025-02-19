Watch Lucy Dacus Debut Forever Is A Feeling Songs In Brooklyn

It won't be long before the new Lucy Dacus arrives. Next month, Dacus will release Forever Is A Feeling, her first solo LP since she got super-famous as a member of boygenius. (Dacus' last one was Home Video in 2021.) The new record has contributions from a bunch of famous friends, and we've posted the early singles "Ankles," "Limerence," and "Best Guess." Much like her homie Julien Baker, Dacus has debuted a bunch of unreleased new-album tracks at a one-off New York show.

On Tuesday night, Lucy Dacus played an acoustic set at Brooklyn's St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church. She wore a suit, and she looked cool. Dacus played a few older numbers in her 16-song set, but she devoted most of it to unreleased songs that'll presumably appear on the new album. She must not have asked audience members not to film the new ones, since we've got some pretty high-quality videos of many of those new songs online today. They sound great! I can't wait to hear the real versions!

Lucy Dacus hasn't yet shared her Forever Is A Feeling tracklist, so we don't know the titles of the unreleased songs that she played. But our own Scott Lapatine did some Genius deep-dives, and he thinks that he figured out most of those songs' names. So here's one that might be called "Big Deal":

Scott couldn't figure out the title of this one, but Genius apparently thinks that Phoebe Bridgers will be on the album version:

The geniuses over at Genius say that this is "Last Drop":

Who's to say, maybe this is "Grand Prize":

And word around the digital campfire says that this is the song that goes by the name "Lost Time":

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 on Geffen Records.