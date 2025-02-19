Wishy Announce Planet Popstar EP: Hear “Fly”

If you have any love in your heart for fuzzed-drenched, hook-centric indie rock -- and if you're reading this website, you probably do -- then you owe it to yourself to hear Triple Seven, the 2024 debut from the Indianapolis band Wishy. Wishy became a Stereogum Band To Watch on the strength of their 2023 EP Paradise, and they made good on all the buzz with Triple Seven, one of our favorite albums of last year. Now, Wishy are getting ready to follow Triple Seven with another EP.

A few moths ago, Wishy released a one-off single called "Planet Popstar." That turns out to be the title track from their new EP, which is being packaged alongside Paradise as a double EP. They're calling the whole thing Paradise On Planet Popstar, which is a good title. It's coming out shortly before Wishy kick off their spring tour with Momma. Along with "Planet Popstar," the new EP will feature the excellently bleary new fuzz-pop track "Fly," which is not a Sugar Ray cover. Nina Pitchkites sings lead on "Fly"; here's what she says about the track in a press release:

This song conveys a general theme of enjoying the present, being in love, and not taking yourself too seriously. Me, Kevin, and Steve Marino co-wrote this song around the same time we wrote the track "Triple Seven." It was one of several demos that Steve brought to the table for us to toy with.

Wishy shot their own "Fly" video. Below, check out the song, the Paradise On Planet Popstar tracklist, and the band's tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Paradise"

02 "Donut"

03 "Spinning"

04 "Blank Time"

05 "Too True"

06 "Fly"

07 "Planet Popstar"

08 "Over And Over"

09 "Chaser"

10 "Portal"

11 "Slide"

TOUR DATES:

5/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #

5/10 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #

5/12 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

5/13 - Vancouver, BC @ BiltmoreCabaret#

5/14 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

5/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party 2025

5/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge (KBP After Party) #

5/17 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater #

5/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

5/20 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

5/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club #

5/23 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW #

5/24 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount #

5/28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

5/29 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #

5/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

5/31 - New York, NY @ Warsaw #

# with Momma

Paradise On Planet Popstar is out 4/25 on Winspear.