Gilla Band’s Alan Duggan Borges Announces The Null Club’s Debut EP Feat. Elucid, Faris Badwan (The Horrors), & Valentine Caufield (Mandy, Indiana)

Irish post-punkers Gilla Band (fka Girl Band) last released an album, Most Normal, in 2022. Since then, guitarist/producer Alan Duggan Borges has been tinkering with synths and drum machines in a new experimental project called the Null Club. Today, he's announcing that the Null Club has a forthcoming EP (also titled The Null Club) featuring Faris Badwan of the Horrors, Valentine Caulfield of Mandy, Indiana, and ELUCID of Armand Hammer. You can listen Caulfield help out on the single "Slip Angle."

According to a press release, the EP will be released on a limited run of 500 12" white label records with each hand stamped by Duggan Borges and released independently via the label he co-runs with his wife.

Meanwhile, The Null Club was mixed by Gilla Band's Daniel Fox and mastered by Jamie Hyland (M(h)aol). All instrumentals were performed and recorded by Duggan Borges in his home and a rehearsal studio in Dublin. Vocals were recorded in a mix of places, including New York, London, and Manchester.

"This would be the most techno-inspired track," Duggan Borges says of "Slip Angle." "I tired to mix techno and noise with this one. I first saw Mandy, Indiana in Manchester at the psych fest in 2021. We managed to say hello, and from there I reached out to Val to see if she would be interested in working on the track. Thankfully she was into it. I sent her on the instrumental and she came back with rough vocals using the mic from headphones for phones. We re-recorded the vocals in her home in Manchester in 2021 surrounded by her cats, but actually kept some of the headphone takes in the track."

Listen to "Slip Angle" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Frameshift" (Feat. ELUCID)

02 "14 Hours" (Feat. Faris Badwan of the Horrors)

03 "Slip Angle" (Feat. Valentine Caulfield of Mandy, Indiana)

TOUR DATES:

05/02 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Club

05/13 - London, UK @ Corsica Studios

05/14 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/16 - Manchester, UK @ Yes, The Basement

The Null Club is out 4/4. Pre-order it here.