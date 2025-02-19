Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Friendship – “Free Association”

12:00 PM EST on February 19, 2025

Philly band Friendship have announced the follow-up to 2022's Love The Stranger (our Album Of The Week at the time). Titled Caveman Wakes Up, it'll be out in mid-May on Merge. Today, we get to hear brooding lead single "Free Association," which comes with a video that the band shot on a Super 8 on a closed boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Here's what lead singer (and published poet) Dan Wriggins has to say about "Free Association":

Another one about love and other people and how the only hope we’ve got in the search for meaning is to make it up. I was hanging out with the folk singer Kath Bloom years ago in her yard, by the barn, and I think I made a comment on an ancient riding mower she had, and she said, “Yeah, everything we have was given to us.” “Born with a weak heart,” of course, swiped from David Byrne. The Mellotron sax and voice patch were both jokes that we ended up loving. Also the only song with synth bass. We’re proud as hell of the production.

As for the video, Zach Puls directed it. We went to Seaside Heights, NJ. Realized after the fact that Jersey Shore took place there. We were hunting for a lost empire, but I can’t reveal too much.

Listen to and watch "Free Association."

TRACKLIST:
01 "Salvage Title"
02 "Tree Of Heaven"
03 "Betty Ford"
04 "Free Association"
05 "Hollow Skulls"
06 "Artex"
07 "Love Vape"
08 "Wildwood In January"
09 "Resident Evil"
10 "All Over The World"
11 "Fantasia"

TOUR DATES:
04/05 - Durham, NC @ Brickside at Duke Coffeehouse
04/06 - Asheville, NC @ Ayurprana
04/07 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

Caveman Wakes Up is out 5/16 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

Charlie Boss

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Crying Nudes – “joyride”

December 6, 2025
New Music

Reid – “rebirth”

December 6, 2025
New Music

Rubber Band Gun & Joey Joesph Announce New Collab Album ROAM BABY ROAM: Hear “The Longest Party”

December 5, 2025
New Music

Fucked Up Release Year Of The Goat A Week Early

December 5, 2025
New Music

Jawnino & Surf Gang Share Collaborative Project amnesia

December 5, 2025
New Music

Jordan Raf & Shallowater – “From My Wings”

December 5, 2025