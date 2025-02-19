Gordi – “Peripheral Lover”

Lots of people are announcing new records today, and now we can add the Australian synthpop auteur and prolific collabortor Gordi to the mix. Gordi, whose real name is Sophie Payten, was a Stereogum Artist To Watch way back in 2016. Last year, she and SOAK released the joint EP Lunch At Dune. This spring, Gordi will follow that one with a new solo LP called Like Plasticine.

Like Plasticine has guest appearances from SOAK and Anaïs Mitchell, and it's also got "Alien Cowboy," the new single that Gordi released in January. Today, Gordi shares "Peripheral Lover," her new endorphin-rush dance-pop anthem about falling in love. Good song! Here's how she describes it:

I was thinking about the beginnings of queer relationships. I’m talking real early, like so early that at least one person is still in the closet. Accepting the available love instead of it orbiting around you. There comes a breaking point, a demand, a pleading for honesty -- and the relationship either explodes into the open or melts from the periphery away into nothing. From these thoughts, “Peripheral Lover” was born. It exploded into being in about three hours.

In 2022, Gordi and Troye Sivan released "Wait," a song that they recorded for the Jared Frieder-directed movie Three Months. Now, Frieder has directed Gordi's "Peripheral Lover" clip. They shot it in Dallas, and they put out a call for women who were willing to make out with other women who they'd never met. In the clip, Gordi attempts to open a kissing booth, and she gets mad when people want to make out with each other instead of her. Below, check out the video and the Like Plasticine tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "GD (Goddamn)"

02 "Alien Cowboy"

03 "Cutting Room Floor"

04 "Peripheral Lover"

05 "Lunch At Dune" (feat. SOAK)

06 "Settle"

07 "Diluted"

08 "Your Consolation Prize"

09 "PVC Divide" (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

10 "Head Rush"

11 "Broke Scene"

12 "Automatic"

Like Plasticine is out 5/30 on Mushroom Music.