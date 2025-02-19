Sextile – “Freak Eyes”

Los Angeles' Sextile have announced their new album today. It's called yes, please. -- stylistic period included -- and it's the electro-punks' follow-up to 2023's Push. Before the full thing arrives in May, the lead single "Freak Eyes" is out now.

"Freak Eyes" is an electroclash partystarter with head-banging 808s and chanted vocals. The band's Brady Keehn says in a statement:

"Freak Eyes" is about the pressures of making art, living, and aspiring. The sound was inspired by house parties we went to in NY, where certain tracks had the conversation stopping power. If you were in the middle of convo with a friend and heard certain songs, it didn’t matter what you were talking about, you stopped and joined the party in the collective release of emotion, singing, dancing, and drinks flying everywhere. It was like in that moment, nothing else mattered but that energy that we all collectively felt. And I felt like I hadn’t seen that at a party, or anywhere in a while, and wanted to try to bring that feeling back into the world again.

Watch Alfredo Lopez's hyped-up video for "Freak Eyes" and see the full yes, please. tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Intro"

02 "Women Respond To Bass"

03 "Freak Eyes"

04 "Penny Rose"

05 "Push Ups"

06 "Kids"

07 "99 Bongos"

08 "S Is For"

09 "Rearrange"

10 "Resist"

11 "Kiss"

12 "Hospital"

13 "Soggy Newports"

yes, please. is out 5/2 via Sacred Bones.