Green Day Casting “Punks, Emo, Hardcore & Alt People” For Road Trip Comedy

Are you punk enough to appear Green Day's new movie? I bet you're not. I bet you'd show up to the audition, and Billie Joe Armstrong would be like, "No way, dickweed! You're way too square! Get out of here and stop polluting our day with your painfully unpunk presence!" Tre Cool would be like, "Don't you know that we founded Punk Bunny Coffee? How dare you even consider the idea that you're punk enough to be in our movie?" Mike Dirnt would make a funny face like he always does, but then he'd be like, "That's you," and everyone would laugh. You won't know until you give it a shot. Test your punkitude!

Last week, we learned that Green Day are making a new road-trip comedy with Live Nation, the concert-promoting giant that's apparently attempting to break into the movie business. (Live Nation is also behind the Owen Wilson/Matt Rife Rolling Loud movie.) The upcoming New Years Rev is already in production in Oklahoma, and it reportedly tells the story of three friends who wrongly believe that they're going to open for Green Day. Who are they, Smashing Pumpkins? All three Green Day members have signed on as producers. Right now, the filmmakers need "Punks, emo, hardcore & alt people" to serve as extras in the Oklahoma City area over a four-day period later this month.

According to the casting call, the producers are specifically looking for "punks, emo, hardcore, alternative and rocker young adults, aged 18-30." If you're 31, stay away. You are not punk enough! Sorry, everyone in Chat Pile! If you're one of the lucky chosen ones, then you'll "appear as attendees of a pop-up rock show at a outdoor location." The producers promise "live music, skateboarding and a rowdy good time." How rowdy? Please be advised that "one day will be a 'rain and mud fight' event." Are you punk enough for that?

You're already so punk that you'd do this for free, but you won't have to. Extras will make $101.50 per day, with an extra $25 on the mud-fight day, plus overtime if it goes past 12 hours. Would you make that much if you and your miserable-looking dog spent that time asking people for spare change? Probably not, right? It's punk money, baby!