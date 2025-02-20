King Hannah – “Leftovers”

Liverpool's King Hannah, whom we named a Band To Watch, released the album Big Swimmer last year. Today, the post-punk duo are sharing some upcoming tour dates plus a "leftover" track from the Big Swimmer recording sessions. It's literally called "Leftovers," and there's also a video.

Of the track, King Hannah says:

"Leftovers" is a very personal track about the future and the past, and the importance of tradition and setting certain standards, like the dedicated placement of the Christmas tree, and with the repetition of the phrase "I know" we wanted to give the track a sense of both personal vulnerability and confidence. The repetition of the line "because I eat leftovers until there is nothing left over" serves as a metaphor for wanting more and never settling, but also reflects a very real and simple idea of the leftovers on a plate, or lack of. The title "Leftovers" also has a second meaning, as it was originally recorded for our album Big Swimmer but we were never completely happy with the lyrics, and so this ‘leftover’ track was rewritten in the months after Big Swimmer was released. Instrumentally and sonically we wanted the track to have a wildness to it, and to slowly build and simmer before imploding.

Check out some live dates for King Hannah below, and listen to "Leftovers."

TOUR DATES:

04/14 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

04/16 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

04/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy

04/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum

04/20 - Toronto, CA @ The Great Hall

04/22 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/23 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/25 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

04/27 - Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest

04/28 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

05/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

05/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/07 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

05/10 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

05/31 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/01 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

06/02 - Malmö, SE @ Annelundsgarden

06/03 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

06/04 - Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja

06/06 - Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

06/08 - Beverungen, DE @ Orange Blossom Special

06/09 - Munich, DE @ Strom

06/10 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

06/11 - Erlangen, DE @ Ewerk

06/12 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

06/14 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/22 - Warsaw, PL @ BARdzo bardzo

06/23 - Krakow, PL @ Gwarek

06/24 - WroclawPL @ Łącznik

06/25 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

06/26 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

06/29 - Istanbul, TR @ Gezgin Salon Festival

07/05 - Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/06 - St Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard Hérouville

07/13 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus Festival

07/27 - Topcliffe, UK @ Deer Shed Festival