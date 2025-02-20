King Hannah – “Leftovers”

Liverpool's King Hannah, whom we named a Band To Watch, released the album Big Swimmer last year. Today, the post-punk duo are sharing some upcoming tour dates plus a "leftover" track from the Big Swimmer recording sessions. It's literally called "Leftovers," and there's also a video.
Of the track, King Hannah says:
"Leftovers" is a very personal track about the future and the past, and the importance of tradition and setting certain standards, like the dedicated placement of the Christmas tree, and with the repetition of the phrase "I know" we wanted to give the track a sense of both personal vulnerability and confidence. The repetition of the line "because I eat leftovers until there is nothing left over" serves as a metaphor for wanting more and never settling, but also reflects a very real and simple idea of the leftovers on a plate, or lack of. The title "Leftovers" also has a second meaning, as it was originally recorded for our album Big Swimmer but we were never completely happy with the lyrics, and so this ‘leftover’ track was rewritten in the months after Big Swimmer was released. Instrumentally and sonically we wanted the track to have a wildness to it, and to slowly build and simmer before imploding.
Check out some live dates for King Hannah below, and listen to "Leftovers."
TOUR DATES:
04/14 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
04/16 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
04/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy
04/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
04/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Andy Warhol Museum
04/20 - Toronto, CA @ The Great Hall
04/22 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/23 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/25 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room
04/27 - Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest
04/28 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
05/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
05/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/07 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar
05/10 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
05/31 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/01 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
06/02 - Malmö, SE @ Annelundsgarden
06/03 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
06/04 - Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja
06/06 - Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee
06/08 - Beverungen, DE @ Orange Blossom Special
06/09 - Munich, DE @ Strom
06/10 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo
06/11 - Erlangen, DE @ Ewerk
06/12 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
06/14 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/22 - Warsaw, PL @ BARdzo bardzo
06/23 - Krakow, PL @ Gwarek
06/24 - WroclawPL @ Łącznik
06/25 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
06/26 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
06/29 - Istanbul, TR @ Gezgin Salon Festival
07/05 - Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
07/06 - St Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard Hérouville
07/13 - Brugge, BE @ Cactus Festival
07/27 - Topcliffe, UK @ Deer Shed Festival