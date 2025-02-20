Hurray For The Riff Raff – “Pyramid Scheme”

Just under a year since releasing last year's The Past Is Still Alive (one of our favorite Country Albums Of 2024), Alynda Segarra aka Hurray For The Riff Raff has shared their first new single and video of the year. "Pyramid Scheme" hits out at the dark side of the internet and considers the way it alienates artists and creatives, with Segarra singing: "And you can paint your portal on the wall with the intention to break through... But every time you bang your head against it, tiny little pieces fall out of you."

Also featured on "Pyramid Scheme" are Phil Cook on organ, Yan Westerlund on drums, Hand Habits' Meg Duffy on electric guitar, and the Past Is Still Alive producer Brad Cook on bass. Listen below, and check out Hurray For The Riff Raff's updated run of tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

02/26 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge*

02/27 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

02/28 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

03/01 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre*

03/02 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live*

03/03 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre*

03/05 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

03/07 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*

03/08 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

03/09 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine*

03/12 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

03/13 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

03/14 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns*

03/15 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt*

03/17 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall*

03/18 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

03/20 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*

03/21 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*

03/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

05/01-05/04 - New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/14 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre^

05/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel^

05/17 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theater^

05/20 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater^

05/21 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater^

05/23 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile^

05/28 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall^

05/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour^

05/31 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets^

06/01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

06/20-06/22 - Mount Solon, VA @ Red Wing Roots Festival

06/21 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards!

06/22 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

06/24 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/28 - Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Festival

07/15 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

07/18 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

07/23 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

07/24 - Elkton, MD @ Elkton Music Hall

07/25 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

*w/ Bright Eyes

^w/ Merce Lemon

!w/ Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman