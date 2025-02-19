Perfume Genius – “No Front Teeth” (Feat. Aldous Harding)

Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding are two of the greatest music-video artists on the indie music landscape. Anytime you click play on a new video from either of them, you know you're about to see some wild, unexpected, often inexplicable things. When you put the two of them together, you throw all sense of linear time and cause-and-effect out the window. It's very cool that Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding have a new song together, and it's even cooler that the song has a video. SSION mastermind and longtime Perfume Genius collaborator Cody Critcheloe directed the clip for the new duet "No Front Teeth," and I will not attempt to summarize anything that happens in that clip. You just have to go through it.

Even without the video, "No Front Teeth" is an extremely cool song. Perfume Genius mastermind Mike Hadreas co-wrote the track with longtime collaborator Alan Wyffels, and it's a slow-burn that layers the voices of Hadreas and Aldous Harding, building tension and releasing it in an explosive climax. The song comes from Glory, the upcoming LP that Hadreas recorded with producer Blake Mills, and it's the second single after "It's A Mirror." Check out the bugged-out video below.

Glory is out 3/28 on Matador.