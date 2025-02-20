Blondshell – “Two Times”

In January, LA breakout star Blondshell announced the follow-up to 2023's self-titled debut album and shared a lead single, "T&A." Today, Sabrina Teitelbaum has unveiled another single from If You Asked For A Picture, which drops in May. It's called "Two Times."

On "Two Times," Teitelbaum says: "I feel like I’m always seeing movies and shows where conflict is the only way love is expressed. It’s a lot of stories where someone has to work really hard to get somebody else to love them, and that’s what seems to make the relationship valuable. This song was basically like, what if it’s just solid? What if it’s just good and the relationship’s healthy? Does that mean it is less valuable? I think that’s a painful question because it’s essentially asking how capable you are of being in a decent relationship. But it’s also a love song in that way."

Listen to "Two Times," and check out Blondshell's upcoming run of tour dates.

5/28 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern ^

5/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^

5/31 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

06/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^

06/08 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^ (Venue Upgrade)

06/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

06/14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner *

06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater * (Venue Upgrade)

06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

06/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale % (Venue Upgrade)

06/20 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel % (Venue Upgrade) SOLD OUT

06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

06/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

06/26 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel %

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %

06/28 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East %

07/10 - Madrid, ES @ MadCool Festival

07/12 - Trancin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/13 - Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle &

09/02 -Dublin, IE @ Button Factory + (Venue Upgrade)

09/04 - Manchester, UK @ New Century +

09/06 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU + (Venue Upgrade)

09/07 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

09/08 - Bristol, UK @ SWX +

09/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk +

09/11 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton + (2nd Night Added)

09/12 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton +

09/14 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef#

09/15 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo #

09/17 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique #

09/18 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin #

09/20 - Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/21 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #

09/23 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44 #

09/25 - Cologne, DE @ Helios37 #

^ support from Jahnah Camille

& with Queens of the Stone Age

+ support from Westside Cowboy

# support from Francis of Delirium

If You Asked For A Picture is out 5/2 on Partisan.