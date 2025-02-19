Desmadre – “West Coast Story” (Feat. Alpha & Omega)

California's Latino street culture has had a huge presence in hardcore ever since the early Suicidal Tendencies days, and a new LA hardcore band puts that culture front and center. Desmadre started in 2021, and they've built up a big audience around LA while making absurdly hard music, as well as videos that are full of guns and clown makeup. Today, Desmadre announce that they've signed with the big hardcore label Flatspot, and they share an absolutely anthemic new track.

Desmadre's new single "West Coast Story" is a super-intense riff-beast that features members of the veteran LA hardcore band Alpha & Omega. It's built to make people act out in extremely reckless ways, and it's going to be an absolute spectacle when Desmadre play it live. The video is a different kind of spectacle. LA Originals director Estevan Oriol uses the clip as a showcase for his Joker clothing brand, and he makes all seven members of Desmadre look like the toughest people you ever met in your life. Maybe that wasn't Oriol. Maybe that's just who they are. Desmadre leader Carlos Moreno has this to say:

West Coast Story is DESMADRE, if you’re from here then you know. If you aren’t from here, you’re about to find out what we’re all about, bienvenidos al desmadre. Having the opportunity to work with a legend like Estevan has been a life-changing experience. The same dude whose photography and art shaped the West Coast is helping shape the Desmadre we are creating. It is such a crazy and humbling experience. Being a part of his portfolio, amongst some of the greatest artists, some of which I grew up listening to and admiring. It’s still mind-blowing to me. I am beyond grateful for the experience and the knowledge he has provided us with.

Watch the "West Coast Story" video below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=B37HyWwajp4