NINA – “Till The Devil Gets Bored”

NINA is Nina Cristante, best known as the vocalist of London post-punk trio bar italia. Her solo music isn't too much of a far cry from what she does with her band; she makes lo-fi guitar music that plays with elements of different subgenres, and the result tends to have a sleek, enticing darkness. That's the case with NINA's new single "Till The Devil Gets Bored."

The waltzing "Till The Devil Gets Bored" has a moody, sultry western feel that, at the risk of sounding cliché, could fit nicely in a David Lynch project. "I carry a tray loaded with guilt/ It’s hard to balance so I’m always scared/ It bends my reason/ Becomes a prison," she sings, dramatically dragging out each vowel. Watch the video NINA made with Simon Mercer below.