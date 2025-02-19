Fib – “Mutuals”

The playfully angular post-punk band Fib started off in Portland, a city that was once the center of America's playfully angular post-punk community. Fib released their debut cassette and then moved to Philadelphia, the new capital of America's playfully angular post-punk community. They signed to Julia's War, the label run by They Are Gutting A Body Of Water's Douglas Dulgarian, and they'll release their first studio album Heavy Lifting this spring. Today, they share the skronky, off-kilter opening track "Mutuals." Here's what the band says about it:

"Mutuals" signifies the turning point of our songwriting. In writing this track, we were trying to put the past to shame and take a step forward in our creativity as a band. "Mutuals" sets the tone of the record with high-arching melodies, fast transitions, and intricate guitars. It truly encapsulates our goal as a band -- to write songs that are beautiful, catchy, and complex.

Below, check out "Mutuals" and the Heavy Lifting tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Mutuals"

02 "Say"

03 "Dotted Line"

04 "You Ruined Everything"

05 "Right Out The Window"

06 "PS"

07 "Pictures"

08 "Real Heat"

09 "Outro"

Heavy Lifting is out 4/25 on Julia's War.