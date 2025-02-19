McKinley Dixon – “Sugar Water” (Feat. Quelle Chris & Anjimile)

Chicago-based rapper McKinley Dixon has announced a guest-stacked new album called Magic, Alive! coming in June via City Slang. Its lead single "Sugar Water" (out now) features Quelle Chris and Anjimile. Elsewhere on Magic, Alive!, Dixon loops in Pink Siifu, ICECOLDBISHOP, Blu, Shamir, and Ghais Guevara.

Magic, Alive! also features production from Sam Yamaha and Sam Koff (who contributes trumpet), instrumentation from trombonist Reggie Pace, harpist Eli Owens, guitarists Sarah Tuzdin (Illuminati Hotties), and El Kempner (Palehound).

Of "Sugar Water," which has Tuzdin on guitar, Dixon says: "'Sugar Water' is a discussion on how to make fleeting moments last forever, and how to carry those not here with you through time and space. It raises the question ‘what’s the price to pay for an eternal life lived through others' memories?'"

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Watch My Hands"

02 Sugar Water (Feat. Quelle Chris & Anjimile)

03 "A Crooked Stick" (Feat. Ghais Guevara & Alfred.)

04 "Recitatif" (Feat. Teller Bank$)

05 "Run, Run, Run Part II"

06 "We’re Outside, Rejoice!"

07 "All The Loved Ones (What Would We Do???)" (Feat. ICECOLDBISHOP & Pink Siifu)

08 "F.F.O.L." (Feat. Teller Bank$)

09 "Listen Gentle"

10 "Magic, Alive!"

11 "Could’ve Been Different" (Feat. Blu & Shamir)

TOUR DATES:

10/16 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Cellar

10/17 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

10/18 - Manchester, UK @ YES

10/19 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

10/21 - London, UK @ The Lexington

10/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop-up du Label

10/23 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Cafe

10/24 - Cologne, DE @ Veedel Club

10/27 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/28 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

10/30 - Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn

10/31 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Ideal Bar)

11/01 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Magic, Alive! is out 6/6 via City Slang. Pre-order it here.