News

Supergrass Announce 30th Anniversary Tour, Get Covered By Kelly Clarkson

6:19 PM EST on February 19, 2025

This year, Supergrass' debut full-length I Should Coco turns 30. The British band is celebrating with a short tour, and they'll be playing through the album live.

“15th May 2025 marks 30 years since I Should Coco," Mick Quinn said in a statement yesterday. "Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the debut album live, in its entirety, for the first time. Dynamic pricing not included.”

Coincidentally (?) today Kelly Clarkson covered the group's hit "Alright" — which comes from I Should Coco — on her talk show. See that below along with the tour dates.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=eQlK8HgbliE

TOUR DATES:
09/02 - Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
09/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/06 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/09 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
09/11 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/12 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Read More:

