Superheaven Announce First New Album In A Decade, Plot North American Tour, Earn First Gold Record

Earlier this week, Superdrag and Supergrass announced shows, and now Superheaven are furthering their comeback. The long-dormant emo-grunge band released "Long Gone" and "Numb To What Is Real" in December, and now they're sharing details about their first new album in ten years. The single "Cruel Times" is out now, and they've also revealed tour dates.

Superheaven arrives in April, and it's recorded and engineered by the group's Jake Clarke and Zack Robbins and co-produced by Will Yip. The LP follows 2015's Ours Is Chrome. Meanwhile, "Youngest Daughter" from their 2013 debut Jar just earned RIAA gold certification last week after unexpectedly going viral on TikTok. Below, watch the "Cruel Times" music video directed by Britain Weyant.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Humans For Toys"

02 "Numb To What Is Real"

03 "Cruel Times"

04 "Sounds Of Goodbyes"

05 "Long Gone"

06 "Hothead"

07 "Conflicted Mood"

08 "Stare At The Void"

09 "Next Time"

10 "The Curtain"

TOUR DATES:

04/26 - Louisville, KY @ LDB Fest

04/27 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/29 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

05/01 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

05/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05/03 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

05/04 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

05/06 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

05/08 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

05/09 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

05/11 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/13 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/14 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

05/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/17 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

05/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/12 - Hradec Králové, Czech Republic @ Rock For People

06/13 - London, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest

06/14 - 15 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest

09/18-21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Superheaven is out 4/18 via Blue Grape. Pre-order it here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGPE55JNbSh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading