DJ Python – “Besos Robados” (Feat. Isabella Lovestory)

Last year, DJ Python teamed up with Ana Roxanne to release a self-titled album under the name Natural Wonder Beauty Concept. Now, the New York-based producer is back to announce a new EP titled i was put on this earth, and it's his first solo music since 2022.

i was put on this earth has five tracks, and one is out today: "Besos Robados" with Isabella Lovestory. The Honduran singer has been teasing her sophomore album for a while, most recently with "Putita Boutique” featuring TAICHU earlier this month. i was put on this earth is DJ Python's debut on XL Recordings. Check out "Besos Robados" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Marry Me Maia"

02 "Dai Buki"

03 "Coquine"

04 "Besos Robados" (Feat. Isabella Lovestory)

05 "Elio's Lived Behind My House Forever"

i was put on this earth is out 3/28 on XL.