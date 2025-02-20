Skip to Content
Rico Nasty Announces New Album LETHAL: Hear “TEETHSUCKER (YEA3X)”

1:36 PM EST on February 20, 2025

In 2022, Rico Nasty unleashed our Album Of The Week Las Ruinas. Today, the trap-pop icon is announcing its follow-up LETHAL and unveiling the lead single "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)."

“‘TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)’ was both the first song I wrote for the album, and the first song I ever wrote with Imad Royal, who executive produced LETHAL,” Nasty says. “We all knew this song was special from the moment we turned it in. And what’s a better way to start the new era than by poppin out like a titty????”

LETHAL is her debut on Fueled By Ramen. “This album is about being confident and saying fuck everybody else,” she explains. “It’s about getting doors slammed in your face and people telling you to try it their way again and again, and you stay true to yourself and it works. That’s what this project is. It’s an ode to yourself.”

Check out "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)" below.

LETHAL is out 5/16 via Fueled By Ramen.

Chris Yellen

