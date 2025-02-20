Skip to Content
Yung Lean – “Forever Yung”

6:03 PM EST on February 20, 2025

Yung Lean - Jonatan

Last month, Yung Lean kicked off 2025 with the announcement of his new album Jonatan. The beloved Swedish rapper is sharing a taste today with the song "Forever Yung" and revealing its release date of May 2.

"Forever Yung" is a peppy tune produced by Rami Dawod (Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa). Jonatan will follow last year's Psykos, a collaborative LP with Bladee. His last solo record was 2022's critically acclaimed Stardust. He's getting ready to make his film debut alongside his collaborator Charli XCX, but for now check out the Aidan Zamiri-directed music video for "Forever Yung" below.

Jonatan is out 5/2 via his World Affairs label.

The party is officially over…feat Yung Lean pic.twitter.com/NjvH9TMGR6

— SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (@SubwayTakes) February 18, 2025

