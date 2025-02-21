Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

JENNIE – “ExtraL” (Feat. Doechii)

12:04 AM EST on February 21, 2025

Next month, Blackpink's JENNIE will unveil her stacked debut solo album Ruby. Guests include Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and more, but today she's unleashing the Doechii collab "ExtraL."

The release comes at a great time, as Doechii just caught the world's attention with her phenomenal performance at the Grammys earlier this month. The single follows "Love Hangover" with Dominic Fike, and she recently revealed the Ruby LP tracklist. Check that out below along with the Cole Bennett-directed video for "ExtraL."

TRACKLIST:
01 "Intro: JANE" (Feat. FKJ)
02 "like JENNIE"
03 "start a war"
04 "handlebars" (Feat. Dua Lipa)
05 "with the TE (way up)"
06 "EXTRAL" (Feat. Doechii)
07 "Mantra"
08 "Love Hangover" (Feat. Dominic Fike)
09 "ZEN"
10 "Damn Right" (Feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)
11 "F.T.S."
12 "Filter"
13 "Seoul City"
14 "Starlight"
15 "twin"

Ruby is out 3/7 via ODDATELIER/Columbia.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Slothrust Share “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” Cover

December 8, 2025
New Music

gobbinjr Shares First New Song In Years

December 8, 2025
New Music

Sweet Pill Announce New Album Still There’s A Glow: Hear “No Control”

December 8, 2025
New Music

Nothing – “Purple Strings” (Feat. Mary Lattimore)

December 8, 2025
New Music

Bory – “We’ll Burn That Bridge When We Get To It”

December 8, 2025
New Music

The Crying Nudes – “joyride”

December 6, 2025