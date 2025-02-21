JENNIE – “ExtraL” (Feat. Doechii)

Next month, Blackpink's JENNIE will unveil her stacked debut solo album Ruby. Guests include Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and more, but today she's unleashing the Doechii collab "ExtraL."

The release comes at a great time, as Doechii just caught the world's attention with her phenomenal performance at the Grammys earlier this month. The single follows "Love Hangover" with Dominic Fike, and she recently revealed the Ruby LP tracklist. Check that out below along with the Cole Bennett-directed video for "ExtraL."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Intro: JANE" (Feat. FKJ)

02 "like JENNIE"

03 "start a war"

04 "handlebars" (Feat. Dua Lipa)

05 "with the TE (way up)"

06 "EXTRAL" (Feat. Doechii)

07 "Mantra"

08 "Love Hangover" (Feat. Dominic Fike)

09 "ZEN"

10 "Damn Right" (Feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)

11 "F.T.S."

12 "Filter"

13 "Seoul City"

14 "Starlight"

15 "twin"

Ruby is out 3/7 via ODDATELIER/Columbia.