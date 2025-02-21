Skip to Content
My Transparent Eye – “Ghost”

1:52 PM EST on February 21, 2025

In October, My Transparent Eye played the phenomenal Stereogum-presented Shower Curtain show in Ridgewood, giving a transcendent performance. Today, the duo is back with their third song, "Ghost."

The New York band is made up of Avinoam Henig (who makes music as Lazylazy and has produced for the Hellp, Malice K, and others) and Maraya Fisher (who's also a writer and DJ). "Ghost" begins as a poignant, sinister shoegaze excursion with hazy guitars and hypnotic vocals from both Henig and Fisher before transforming into a glitchy whirlwind, bringing to mind acts like TAGABOW or Her New Knife.

It follows their 2023 tunes "Beatrice" and "Soft Fall," and hopefully we'll hear more from them soon. MTE will be playing New York's Club 101 on April 19 with other Stereogum favs Sipper. That'll probably be a great time. But for now, dive into "Ghost" below.

Bijan Souri

