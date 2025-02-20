Lael Neale – “Tell Me How To Be Here”

In 2023, Lael Neale released her third album, Star Eaters Delight. Since then, the singer-songwriter has unveiled the sprawling songs “I’ll Be Your Star” and "Electricity," and she returned to Los Angeles after three years in rural Virginia. Now, she's announcing Altogether Stranger and sharing the lead single "Tell Me How To Be Here."
“On returning to Los Angeles I felt like an extraterrestrial landing on a dystopian planet so I’m writing from the perspective of a being from another realm witnessing the peculiarities of humanity,” Neale explains, a disorientation communicated cosmically on the delicate "Tell Me How To Be Here," on which she lulls, "Tell me how to be here/ Can you help me be here right/ It's just a little lonely/ Without the ground below me." Her voice is revelatory over dreamy Mellotron and ambient tape loops, which were assisted by producer Guy Blakeslee.
Watch the song's music video filmed by Neale and Blakeslee below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Wild Waters"
02 "All Good Things Will Come To Pass"
03 "Down On The Freeway"
04 "Sleep Through The Long Night"
05 "Come On"
06 "Tell Me How To Be Here"
07 "New Ages"
08 "All Is Never Lost"
09 "There From Here"
TOUR DATES:
04/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
04/25 - New York City, NY @ Public Records
05/10 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Cellar
05/11 - Belfast, UK @ McHughs
05/14 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie
05/15 - Dijon, FR @ La Vapeur
05/16 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique
05/17 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
05/19 - Amsterdam, NL @ DOKA
05/20 - Hamburg, DE @ Nachtasyl
05/21 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Huset
05/24 - Stockholm, SE @ Echo Three Fest
05/27 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/28 - London, UK @ Omeara
05/29 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement
05/30 - Newcastle, UK @ Cumberland Arms
05/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
Altogether Stranger is out 5/2 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.