Lael Neale – “Tell Me How To Be Here”

In 2023, Lael Neale released her third album, Star Eaters Delight. Since then, the singer-songwriter has unveiled the sprawling songs “I’ll Be Your Star” and "Electricity," and she returned to Los Angeles after three years in rural Virginia. Now, she's announcing Altogether Stranger and sharing the lead single "Tell Me How To Be Here."

“On returning to Los Angeles I felt like an extraterrestrial landing on a dystopian planet so I’m writing from the perspective of a being from another realm witnessing the peculiarities of humanity,” Neale explains, a disorientation communicated cosmically on the delicate "Tell Me How To Be Here," on which she lulls, "Tell me how to be here/ Can you help me be here right/ It's just a little lonely/ Without the ground below me." Her voice is revelatory over dreamy Mellotron and ambient tape loops, which were assisted by producer Guy Blakeslee.

Watch the song's music video filmed by Neale and Blakeslee below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Wild Waters"

02 "All Good Things Will Come To Pass"

03 "Down On The Freeway"

04 "Sleep Through The Long Night"

05 "Come On"

06 "Tell Me How To Be Here"

07 "New Ages"

08 "All Is Never Lost"

09 "There From Here"

TOUR DATES:

04/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04/25 - New York City, NY @ Public Records

05/10 - Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Cellar

05/11 - Belfast, UK @ McHughs

05/14 - Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie

05/15 - Dijon, FR @ La Vapeur

05/16 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

05/17 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

05/19 - Amsterdam, NL @ DOKA

05/20 - Hamburg, DE @ Nachtasyl

05/21 - Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Huset

05/24 - Stockholm, SE @ Echo Three Fest

05/27 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/28 - London, UK @ Omeara

05/29 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

05/30 - Newcastle, UK @ Cumberland Arms

05/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

Altogether Stranger is out 5/2 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.