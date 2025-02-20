Watch French Children’s Choir Honor Justice With “Neverender”/”D.A.N.C.E.” Mashup At Victoires De La Musique 2025

Last year, the French blog-house duo Justice swung back into action, hitting the global festival circuit and releasing Hyperdrama, their first album in eight years. Earlier this month, Justice won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for their Tame Impala collab "Neverender." It was Justice's third Grammy and Tame Impala's first. Last week, Justice were also up for three awards at Victoires De La Musique, the French equivalent to the Grammys. They didn't win any awards, but they did get a children's-choir tribute, which is honestly the highest honor that France can bestow upon a hedonistic music act.

On Friday night's award show, the Fontainebleau choir, a group of extremely cute kids, sang a mash-up of "Neverender" and the Justice classic "D.A.N.C.E.," with an orchestra backing them up. Really, the kids just sang "D.A.N.C.E.," a song that practically begs for a kids'-choir interpretation. Justice themselves watched from the audience, and they looked happy. This wasn't quite the same as the famous kids'-choir Serge Gainsbourg tribute that continually goes viral. (It was a popular Halloween costume last year.) The kids did not dress up as Justice, and Justice did not cry. It's a very fun watch regardless. Check it out below.

Justice x le chœur de la maîtrise de Fontainebleau : le feat enflamme les Victoires de la Musique avec un mash-up de “Neverender” et “D.A.N.C.E.” ! Le direct : https://t.co/FmcPUUPsQc#Victoires2025 pic.twitter.com/aEbRqnYF6E — France tv (@FranceTV) February 14, 2025

Justice weren't the only French blog-house stars who were saluted at Victoires De La Musique. The show also included a belated tribute to DJ Mehdi, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 34. Mehdi peers and collaborators like A-Trak, Busy P, and Chromeo performed a medley of his tracks with orchestral backing, and the production also included many, many dancers. Check it out below.