Janelle Monáe Will Produce And Star As Con Artist Tanya Smith In Never Saw Me Coming Adaptation

Janelle Monáe is a busy woman. Earlier this month she was paying tribute to Quincy Jones with a moonwalking Michael Jackson cover at the Grammys, and now she's getting ready to play a con artist in the upcoming Never Saw Me Coming film adaptation.

Not only will Monáe have the lead role, but she'll be producing it through her company Wondaland Pictures. The movie — which was acquired by Universal — is based on Tanya Smith’s 2024 memoir Never Saw Me Coming: How I Outsmarted The FBI And The Entire Banking System — And Pocketed $40 Million. It's described a heist thriller as well as a “powerful examination of systemic prejudice and economic inequality,” per Variety.

Monáe has acted in Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Harriet, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She was slated to star in a Pharrell Williams biopic that ended up being shelved by Universal last-minute.