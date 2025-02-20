Skip to Content
Janelle Monáe Will Produce And Star As Con Artist Tanya Smith In Never Saw Me Coming Adaptation

10:07 AM EST on February 20, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Janelle Monáe attends the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CDGA)

|Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe is a busy woman. Earlier this month she was paying tribute to Quincy Jones with a moonwalking Michael Jackson cover at the Grammys, and now she's getting ready to play a con artist in the upcoming Never Saw Me Coming film adaptation.

Not only will Monáe have the lead role, but she'll be producing it through her company Wondaland Pictures. The movie — which was acquired by Universal — is based on Tanya Smith’s 2024 memoir Never Saw Me Coming: How I Outsmarted The FBI And The Entire Banking System — And Pocketed $40 Million. It's described a heist thriller as well as a “powerful examination of systemic prejudice and economic inequality,” per Variety.

Monáe has acted in Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Harriet, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She was slated to star in a Pharrell Williams biopic that ended up being shelved by Universal last-minute.

