Fontaines D.C. – “It’s Amazing To Be Young”

Fontaines D.C. had a big 2024 with the release of Romance, one of the best albums of the year. Now, the Dublin band is already back with a new song called "It's Amazing To Be Young."

"It's Amazing To Be Young" is akin to the Romance highlight "Favourite," emanating a jangly and wistful sound. About the tune, Conor Deegan III said:

"It’s Amazing To Be Young" is a song that was written in the presence of a newborn child — Carlos’ child. It sounded more like a lullaby or a music box then, but with the same lyric — “it’s amazing to be young.” The feeling of hope a child can give is profound and moving, especially for young men like us. That sense of wanting to create a world for them to grow up in happily. It’s a feeling that fights against the cynicism that can often overtake us in the modern world. So we wanted to declare which side we were on — it really is amazing to be young. We are still free, and want to make that feeling spread. We want to protect it for the others around us, and maybe in doing that, can also help protect it for ourselves.

The track comes with a music video directed by Luna Carmoon, who explained:

I love this new track — it’s one of my favorites Fontaines have done and I love that I got to complete the trilogy of videos for it. It was all natural and kind of a surprise that the three videos came together. I’ve got to work with such a beautiful team and was really given the space and breath to create the worlds that automatically came to me when hearing the music. I feel like we’re living in this weird time where romantic love is being pushed to the side, and sex and love is unvirtuous and no longer what people want to see. I don’t believe that at all. I love that these two people have fallen in love with themselves, and I wanted to see them fall in love with each other. I planted the seed after I did the carjitsu video (“In The Modern World”) and then I had a couple of days to write the video for “It’s Amazing To Be Young.” There are a lot of odes to Santa Sangre it. It also reminds me of my first short film Shagbands.

The music video arrives tomorrow morning. “It’s Amazing To Be Young” will also be available on limited edition 7” vinyl featuring a new b-side titled “Before You I Just Forget.” Hear “It’s Amazing To Be Young” below.