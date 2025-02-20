Wendy Eisenberg – “I Don’t Miss You”

The adventurous, improvisational New York guitarist Wendy Eisenberg makes a whole lot of music -- sometimes on her own, sometimes with others. Eisenberg leads the band Editrix, and she recently joined forces with avant-garde veterans David Grubbs and Kramer to form the supergroup Squanderers. Last year, Eisenberg released Viewfinder, a concept album about getting LASIK surgery. Now, she's signed to Joyful Noise, and she's got a new single.

Eisenberg's new song "I Don't Miss You" is a playful, off-kilter indie rock track with rushing drums and impressionistic strings. Eisenberg's singing voice is simple and conversational, but her guitar lines are florid and complicated, and those two elements bring an interesting tension. Here's what Eisenberg says about it:

This song was written during a period of my life when I was casually dating, which is a style of romance that does not come naturally to me (my tendency is to take things way too seriously for way too long). The people entering and exiting my life were fascinating and complete worlds unto themselves, and the brevity of our connections felt like the world was holding a mirror to me and breathing on it -- alternately reflective and opaque. Of course I miss them. I miss everyone I’ve ever met!

