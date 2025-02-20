Vampire Weekend Extend Their Amazing Tour Into 2025

Last year, Vampire Weekend returned with Only God Was Above Us, their first album in five years, and that was awesome. They also headed out on tour, and that was even better. You've probably already heard about the tour's big gimmick. Rather than a conventional set of encores, the group returned to the stage and said that they would only play requests -- not their own songs but songs from anyone other than Vampire Weekend. At every headlining show, they did their best to figure out those audience-requested covers on the fly, and it was just ridiculously impressive. (At the show that I saw, my favorite cover was "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?") But the entire show was just incredible. The stagecraft, the song selection, and the impeccable touring band made for something beautiful. So I'm delighted to report that Vampire Weekend are taking that show on the road again.

Vampire Weekend were already booked for some upcoming festivals, including Just Like Heaven, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo. They've also unveiled dates for another round of headlining gigs. At most of those shows, they'll be joined by Geese. That's the indie rock band Geese, not the jam band Goose. Vampire Weekend are among the groups who could play alongside Geese or Goose. In fact, they joined Goose for a half-hour version of "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa" in New York last year. But this isn't Goose, it's Geese. I know. It's confusing. Here, maybe this will help.

if it's GOOSE with two Os, those are jam band bros if it's GEESE with two Es, have some indie psych please — Steve Kandell (@stevekandell.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 2:12 PM

Speaking of confusing names: Geese aren't on the bill for Vampire Weekend's two Florida dates. Instead, they'll have another opening act: Turnstiles. That's not Turnstile. Different band. Instead, Turnstiles are the Billy Joel cover band that recently shared a Madison Square Garden bill with Vampire Weekend. Check out the upcoming VW dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/10 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven

5/25 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling

5/27 – Burlington, VT – Midway Lawn *

5/29 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

5/30-31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

6/02 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

6/03 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

6/04 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *

6/06 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *

6/09 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards Amphitheater *

6/12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place ^

6/13 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater ^

6/15 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

8/13-16 – Paredes De Coura, Portugal – Paredes De Coura Festival

8/15 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

8/15-17 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands

8/17 – Charleville-Mezieres, France – Cabaret Vert

8/21 – Paris, France – Rock En Seine

8/23 – Portsmouth, UK – Victorious Festival

9/12-14 – East Aurora, NY – Borderland Festival

9/20-21 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival

9/27 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling

* with Geese

^ with Turnstiles

The artist presale for those tickets goes down 2/26 at 10AM local time; use the presale OGWAU2.