Watch Djo Cover Haim For Triple J

Joe Keery, the Stranger Things star-turned-electro-pop artist Djo, will release his new album The Crux this spring. He just finished a tour leg in Australia, where he stopped by Triple J to cover Haim's "Gasoline" for their Like A Version series.

Djo's version of "Gasoline," which originally appeared on Haim's 2020 album Women In Music Pt. III, amps the track up with a bit of a funky yacht rock edge. He also gave an interview about his love for Haim and why he chose the song. "I hope they're making new music soon, because we deserve a new album from them," he said. Good news for him: It looks like they are!

Watch Djo's "Gasoline" cover below.