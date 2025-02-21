Switchfoot Got 88-Year-Old Blues Legend Buddy Guy On Their New Single

The Grammy Award-winning, Kennedy Center Honoree blues guitar legend Buddy Guy has performed with a ton of familiar names like Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Otis Rush, and B.B. King, to name a few. Now he's adding Switchfoot to that list. I have no idea how, but the long-running rock band enlisted the 88-year-old Guy to play on their new single "Last Man Standing."

Produced and co-written with Guy's returning collaborator Tom Hambridge, "Last Man Standing" is billed as a reflection "on life’s unpredictability and the resilience required to endure." Of working with Guy, Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman says in a press release:

Buddy Guy was the blues legend that taught me how to play the guitar. I remember watching him live as a teenager and being completely transformed. I wanted this song to be something worthy of the man who helped shape my musical journey. Buddy, thanks for joining our band for a tune. Bigger than that -- thanks for teaching me how to play.

Listen to "Last Man Standing" below.