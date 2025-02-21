Jerry David DeCicca – “Long Distance Runner”

Folk-rock musician Jerry David DeCicca has announced his sixth album Cardiac Country. Most of the album, as he explains in its Bandcamp notes, was written a few months before he receieved a scary diagnosis that -- despite being in what he thought was the best shape of his life -- required him to have open heart surgery to replace a leaky aortic valve. Luckily, he's doing better now, and ahead of the album's release, he's shared its opening track "Long Distance Runner."

"I listen to these songs now and try to make sense of what my body was telling my pen and guitar, dissecting the information my brain didn’t yet know," DeCicca adds of Cardiac Country. Inspired by noted runner Haruki Murakami and the Grateful Dead, "Long Distance Runner" incidentally includes the lines: “Your heart remains healthy/ For what lies ahead."DeCicca says, "I hear it not as ironic, but more as an affirmation that I was going to be OK."

Listen to "Long Distance Runner" and see the full Cardiac Country tracklist below.

<a href="https://sophomorelounge.bandcamp.com/album/jerry-david-decicca-cardiac-country">JERRY DAVID DECICCA "Cardiac Country" by Jerry David DeCicca</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Long Distance Runner"

02 "Good Ghosts"

03 "Knives"

04 "Frozen Hearts"

05 "Unlit Road"

06 "Where Does My Empathy Go?"

07 "My Friend"

08 "Dripping Man"

09 "Mourning Locket"

10 "Old Hat"

Cardiac Country is out 4/24.