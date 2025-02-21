British New Wave Band JoBoxers Release Two Shelved Albums From The ’80s

Back in 2022, JoBoxers played their first show in over 35 years. The British new wavers saw chart success with their 1983 debut album Like Gangbusters; they recorded two albums afterwards, Skin And Bone in 1985 and Missing Link in 1986, but for some reason, neither of those got released. That shelved music is now officially seeing the light of day for the first time with a CD box set called Just Got Lucky: The Complete Works 1983-1986.

The triple-CD set will feature Like Gangbusters, Skin And Bone, and Missing Link in their entirety, plus an assortment of non-album singles, various B-sides, alternate mixes, and more. The third CD boasts a full live show recorded at the Phoenix Theatre in 1983, which includes their hits like "Boxerbeat" and "Just Got Lucky."

Aside from the music, the set features new comprehensive notes as well as interviews with all five band members. You can order it here.