Metropolitan Opera Announces Mastodon Talk About Moby-Dick

11:03 PM EST on February 20, 2025

Herman Melville's 1851 novel Moby-Dick has inspired a lot of art over the decades: Two examples are Mastodon's 2004 heavy metal classic Leviathan and, more recently, composer Jake Heggie's opera that's also called Moby-Dick. Initially having premiered in Dallas in 2010, that opera is coming to New York City's famed Metropolitan Opera this March, just following the 20th anniversary of Leviathan. To celebrate, the Met Opera is throwing an event where members of Mastodon and Heggie will be in conversation about Moby-Dick's influence.

Metal, Melville, And The Metropolitan Opera is happening at BRIC in Downtown Brooklyn on Feb. 28, and it's free to RSVP. Find out more information here.

Read More:

