The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Wishy - “Fly”

The instant that the bongo drums come in, every other indie band needs to sit up and take notice. Wishy are among the many, many fuzzily melodic young bands currently dotting the landscape, but they refuse to fade into the background because they're just too good. In a stunningly short period of time, Wishy have lapped most of their contemporaries, and they sound like they're learning new tricks with every song. "Fly" is a hazy-strummy jam with melodies strong enough that you could imagine Sheryl Crow singing them. Wishy could turn it into a pop heatseeker, but instead they keep adding playful little touches -- a loping drum-machine beat, a scratch-and-scrawl guitar solo, those damn bongos. In no time at all, Wishy have figured out that there are no rules to this game, that they can do anything. From here, they could go anywhere. —Tom