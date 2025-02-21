Witch Post – “Dreaming”

Last year, the Scottish musician Dylan Fraser got together with Alaska Reid, a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who's worked with people like A. G. Cook. They formed a new alt-rock duo called Witch Post, and they impressed us with their first two tracks, "Chill Out" and "Rust." In a couple of months, Witch Post will release Beast, their debut EP. Those two songs will appear on the record, and so will "Dreaming," the new song that they've shared today.

"Dreaming" is a sharp little fuzz-pop track that pairs gooey guitar-sparkle with a simple, mechanistic drum-machine track. Dylan Fraser and Alaska Reid both sing on the track, and I like the crisp tag-team efficiency of their vocals. It's basically a zoomer bedroom-pop take on a '90s alt-rock song, but it's better than that description implies. There are a whole lot of hooks on this track, and they pair nicely with the bleary presentation. Here's what the duo says about the song:

We walk along the Thames. Dark water reflecting a full moon. We have a pint on the roof of a pub. The wind is icy but it’s tough to care when we can feel something bubbling below the surface, a secret of some kind. Fast forward to this year and we’re lying in the snow two miles away from the Yellowstone River. She stares down the North Star and he grits his teeth. Everything is quiet for a moment.

Well, that was illuminating. Below, check out "Dreaming" and the Beast tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Chill Out"

02 "Dreaming"

03 "Spell"

04 "Rust"

05 "Ragged"

06 "The Wolf"

The self-released Beast EP is out 4/16. Witch Post will play a 2/27 show at London's Seabright Arms.