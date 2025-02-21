Counting Crows – “Spaceman In Tulsa”

The '90s sha-la-la veterans Counting Crows have been coming up on this website a lot lately, largely because people keep covering "A Long December." (Meanwhile, Counting Crows themselves are out here covering Taylor Swift.) These days, Counting Crows are best-remembered for their '90s radio bangers and, to a lesser extent, for that one Shrek 2 song. But they're still active as a band, and they've just announced their first new studio album in more than a decade.

This spring, Counting Crows will release a new album called Butter Miracle: The Complete Sweets! -- exclamation point theirs. It's their first since 2014's Somewhere Over Wonderland. You might've noticed that the new LP's title and cover art are much sillier than what we generally expect from this band, Shrek 2 soundtrack notwithstanding. The same is true of their lead single "Spaceman In Tulsa." It's basically a bright, shiny power-pop song, albeit one delivered through Adam Duritz's distinctly tremulous moan.

Duritz says that the new single is "about metamorphosis -- the way music breaks down who we were and spins us into something new. It's about broken lives becoming something better." It's also about being a motherfuckin' rock 'n' roll star, a subject that Duritz understands better than most of us. Below, check out the live-in-studio "Spaceman In Tulsa" video and the Butter Miracle tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "With Love, From A-Z"

02 "Spaceman In Tulsa"

03 "Boxcars"

04 "Virginia Through The Rain"

05 "Under The Aurora"

06 "The Tall Grass"

07 "Elevator Boots"

08 "Angel Of 14th Street"

09 "Bobby And The Rat-Kings"

Butter Miracle: The Complete Sweets! is out 5/9 via BMG. Check out our We've Got A File On You interview with Adam Duritz here.