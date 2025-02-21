Skip to Content
Attention Bird Utopia – “Infinity Inside A Shopping Cart”

1:45 PM EST on February 21, 2025

Harrison Whitford is an LA-based songwriter and guitarist. He's co-written songs with folks like Phoebe Bridgers and Mett Berninger, and he's played on their records. Eli Hirsch, meanwhile, is a songwriter and producer who worked on the 2024 LPs from Suki Waterhouse and Say Lou Lou. Together, Whitford and Hirsch met when Whitford came in to play on the Waterhouse album, and now they've formed a new duo called Attention Bird Utopia. Later this year, they'll release Best Of Kings, the new album that they recorded together.

"Infinity Inside A Shopping Cart," the first single from Best Of Kings, is a tender, florid acoustic jam. You can tell that it's made by people with connections to folks like Phoebe Bridgers, but it also carries echoes of the Laurel Canyon '70s and of Largo-era Elliott Smith. Here's what Whitford says about it:

This song is a collage. It’s about trying to make sense of things that don’t make sense, and the non-linear nature of lived experience in spite of the construct of linear time. It’s also about whatever you want it to be. Eli and I set up a few mics, I recorded the piano and then he jumped on the drums. From there, we did everything else. The guitar solo has vertigo.

Below, check out "Infinity Inside A Shopping Cart" and the Best Of Kings tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Infinity Inside A Shopping Cart"
02 "Stage Name"
03 "One Step At A Time"
04 "Brother, Oh Brother"
05 "Best Of Kings"
06 "Cary"
07 "Beck’s Eyes"
08 "A Company Of Hamsters"
09 "I’ll Come Find You"

Best Of Kings is out 6/6 on hear, hear/Many Hats.

