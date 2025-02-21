DJ Khaled Releases Terrible Smurfs Song, Receives “RIP Drake” Casket

A few weeks ago, the world was confronted with the ghoulish, ghastly image of the new Smurfs trailer. Rihanna, who produced the latest Smurfs cinematic reboot and who plays the voice of Smurfette, introduced the preview. It promises new music from Rihanna, and it features what sounded like Rihanna singing a version of Belinda Carlile's "Heaven Is A Place On Earth." At one point, you can hear DJ Khaled yelling his own name. Well, the good news is that Rihanna didn't actually have anything to do with that "Heaven Is A Place On Earth" reboot. The bad news is that DJ Khaled did and that the song is out now.

As it turns out, this version of "Heaven Is A Place On Earth" takes its name from a different mid-'80s chart-topper. The new Khaled track is called "Higher Love," but it doesn't have anything to do with Steve Winwood. Instead, the lead artist is Desi Trill, which is not an artist but a Universal-branded company that aims to fuse rap with South Asian music. It's got Khaled yelling about stuff, and it also features Cardi B, Indian artist Natania, and Indian-American singer Subhi. It stinks. Here, smell it.

In much stranger news, TMZ reports that two people dressed as deliverymen recently came to DJ Khaled's house in a Tesla and left a coffin outside. The coffin is decorated with an upside down cross and the words "RIP OVO" and "RIP Drake." Tekashi 6ix9nine received a similar coffin two days earlier, but his said "RIP King Von." (Drake and Khaled reportedly had a recent falling-out, and 6ix9ine had beef with the late King Von before Von's murder.) Police in the area say that they're not investigating either incident.

There was a coffin with Drake’s name on it outside of DJ Khaled’s crib… wtf? pic.twitter.com/lSSZJlB6m6 — King Jared (@certifiedjared) February 18, 2025

Also, Khaled was recently hanging out with Will Smith, and we all know how dangerous that can be.