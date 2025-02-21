Bodysync – “Surf”

A few years ago, the producers Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage joined forces to form a knowingly silly dance duo called Bodysync. After releasing a bunch of stray bangers, including the Dazy collab "Back Of My Mind," Bodysync dropped their full-length debut Nutty last year. Today, they follow that record with another stray banger. This one is called "Surf." It's a bright, sunny, sample-happy midtempo track that might be even more cartoonish than most of Bodysync's other stuff. Check it out below.

<a href="https://bodysync.bandcamp.com/track/surf">SURF by Bodysync</a>

"Surf" is out now on Buddies Inc.