Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Bodysync – “Surf”

3:19 PM EST on February 21, 2025

A few years ago, the producers Ryan Hemsworth and Giraffage joined forces to form a knowingly silly dance duo called Bodysync. After releasing a bunch of stray bangers, including the Dazy collab "Back Of My Mind," Bodysync dropped their full-length debut Nutty last year. Today, they follow that record with another stray banger. This one is called "Surf." It's a bright, sunny, sample-happy midtempo track that might be even more cartoonish than most of Bodysync's other stuff. Check it out below.

"Surf" is out now on Buddies Inc.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Afghan Whigs Share New Poliça & Still Corners Covers

December 10, 2025
New Music

Colossal Rains – “Flowers On A Landmine”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Squeeze – “Trixies Pt. 2”

December 9, 2025
New Music

Blood For Blood Announce Reunion Tour, Share First New Song In 21 Years

December 9, 2025
New Music

Oxis – “Fingerling”

December 9, 2025
New Music

duendita – “uplifted one”

December 9, 2025