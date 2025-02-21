Skip to Content
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

5:11 PM EST on February 21, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

Superheaven announced their first album in a decade, Superdrag announced their first NY and LA shows in 15 years, and Supergrass announced a 30th anniversary tour and got covered by Kelly Clarkson. Supertramp were off this week.

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 19 | Feb 19th

I am all for permitting reform but I guarantee that an alarmingly large percentage of those 45-day permits are resulting in structures with severe defects. Like so many "innovations" in "efficient government," this is just pushing everything onto the courts.

Also, "too much if you're a landlord" should get her sent down to the countryside to pick grapes for a couple years.

Posted in: Grimes Writes Article About LA Housing Crisis, Books DC Pride Festival, Pleads With Elon Musk Over Child's "Medical Crisis"
#9 
dustrock
Score: 19 | Feb 19th

I'd actually pay more for my Stereogum subscription if we could somehow stop giving Grimes any attention on stereogum.com

Posted in: Grimes Writes Article About LA Housing Crisis, Books DC Pride Festival, Pleads With Elon Musk Over Child's "Medical Crisis"
#8 
beepbeep
Score: 19 | Feb 17th

"she’s engaged, to crypto entrepreneur"

She fumbled when it came down to the wire transfer.

So...one is acting like Morgan Wallen at college parties, another is joining the cryptocracy. #SquadGoals

Posted in: Haim Tease LP4 Single, Join Sabrina Carpenter At SNL 50th Anniversary Afterparty
#7 
dansolo
Score: 20 | Feb 14th

In honor of Chris’ book announcement I sang Such Great Heights at karaoke last night. It slapped. The Xennial lesbians were especially taken with it. One of them says to me “I love that you sang the Postal Service. Now I want to sing the Postal Service, it just never occurred to me you could just sing the Postal Service at karaoke.” Well, Xennial lesbians - and everyone - you can!

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments
#6 
shadowboxer122
Score: 21 | Feb 19th

Oh hell no. You don't get to DJ at an alt-right party celebrating the fascist and then turn around to book a Pride gig to pretend you're still an ally. Fuck ALL THE WAY off with that nonsense.

Posted in: Grimes Writes Article About LA Housing Crisis, Books DC Pride Festival, Pleads With Elon Musk Over Child's "Medical Crisis"
#5 
Logan Taylor
Score: 22 | Feb 14th

Best New Artist

Posted in: 100-Year-Old Jazz Legend Marshall Allen Releases Debut Album And Sets Guinness World Records
#4 
TiniestRoomba
Score: 25 | Feb 17th

She must be part of the Etc.

Posted in: Houston Emo Band Football, Etc. Wanna Know Why Spotify Thinks Kara DioGuardi Co-Wrote Their Most Popular Song
#3 
sandro
Score: 25 | Feb 14th

Drake is like the terminator. Every few years a better terminator comes along to destroy him but he always comes back and every time he is lamer than the last time

Posted in: Incredibly, Drake & PartyNextDoor's New Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Is Out Now
#2 
HartfordtheWhale
Score: 29 | Feb 14th

Musk doesn't take anything from the human experience because he's a weird fucking incel loser.

Posted in: Bon Iver - "Everything Is Peaceful Love"
#1 
Analogbrat
Score: 29 | Feb 14th

This ranks pretty low on the list of Posthumous Rap Releases. Just this year, Mac Miller released a superior work!

Posted in: Incredibly, Drake & PartyNextDoor's New Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Is Out Now

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

Bobby_Draper
Feb 20th

I love when a new season of this show starts and a new character in the teenager timeline is elevated to speaking status and we have to determine whether they’ve actually been there the whole time or not.

Posted in: Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci Has No Love For Live

