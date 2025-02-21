Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Superheaven announced their first album in a decade, Superdrag announced their first NY and LA shows in 15 years, and Supergrass announced a 30th anniversary tour and got covered by Kelly Clarkson. Supertramp were off this week.
|Bobby_Draper
|Feb 20th
I love when a new season of this show starts and a new character in the teenager timeline is elevated to speaking status and we have to determine whether they’ve actually been there the whole time or not.
|Posted in: Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci Has No Love For Live
I am all for permitting reform but I guarantee that an alarmingly large percentage of those 45-day permits are resulting in structures with severe defects. Like so many "innovations" in "efficient government," this is just pushing everything onto the courts.
Also, "too much if you're a landlord" should get her sent down to the countryside to pick grapes for a couple years.
I'd actually pay more for my Stereogum subscription if we could somehow stop giving Grimes any attention on stereogum.com
"she’s engaged, to crypto entrepreneur"
She fumbled when it came down to the wire transfer.
So...one is acting like Morgan Wallen at college parties, another is joining the cryptocracy. #SquadGoals
In honor of Chris’ book announcement I sang Such Great Heights at karaoke last night. It slapped. The Xennial lesbians were especially taken with it. One of them says to me “I love that you sang the Postal Service. Now I want to sing the Postal Service, it just never occurred to me you could just sing the Postal Service at karaoke.” Well, Xennial lesbians - and everyone - you can!
Oh hell no. You don't get to DJ at an alt-right party celebrating the fascist and then turn around to book a Pride gig to pretend you're still an ally. Fuck ALL THE WAY off with that nonsense.
Best New Artist
She must be part of the Etc.
Drake is like the terminator. Every few years a better terminator comes along to destroy him but he always comes back and every time he is lamer than the last time
Musk doesn't take anything from the human experience because he's a weird fucking incel loser.
This ranks pretty low on the list of Posthumous Rap Releases. Just this year, Mac Miller released a superior work!